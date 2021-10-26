-Achivements Now Are Able To Be Gained By playing the game, no need to start a level through the level selection screen anymore.
-Camera Bug where there was one "dead" pixel. The camera would not move if you were in that exact spot
-Quality of life changes
Slap The Rocks update for 26 October 2021
Patch Notes #3 - Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
