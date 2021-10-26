 Skip to content

Slap The Rocks update for 26 October 2021

Patch Notes #3 - Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Achivements Now Are Able To Be Gained By playing the game, no need to start a level through the level selection screen anymore.

-Camera Bug where there was one "dead" pixel. The camera would not move if you were in that exact spot

-Quality of life changes

Changed files in this update

Rock Smacker Content Depot 1771521
