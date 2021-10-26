 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Bunhouse update for 26 October 2021

Bunhouse Changelog 1.0.10

Share · View all patches · Build 7604203 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog 1.0.10

CHANGED: A fun little halloween modification

CHANGED: Lowered camera z-height interpolation speed (camera was moving slightly too quickly up and down when a player was walking on the rock path)

FIXED BUG: Can no longer place sun and shade units inside of large pots

FIXED BUG: 1x2 table sometimes goes off grid when placing it quickly

FIXED BUG: Placing pots or other large objects quickly while turning may allow them to be placed inside of walls

FIXED BUG: More consistent object placement in general when moving/turning quickly

FIXED BUG: Can no longer pick up objects through walls

Changed files in this update

Bunhouse Content Depot 1617431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.