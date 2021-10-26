Bunhouse Changelog 1.0.10

Changelog 1.0.10
CHANGED: A fun little halloween modification
CHANGED: Lowered camera z-height interpolation speed (camera was moving slightly too quickly up and down when a player was walking on the rock path)
FIXED BUG: Can no longer place sun and shade units inside of large pots
FIXED BUG: 1x2 table sometimes goes off grid when placing it quickly
FIXED BUG: Placing pots or other large objects quickly while turning may allow them to be placed inside of walls
FIXED BUG: More consistent object placement in general when moving/turning quickly
FIXED BUG: Can no longer pick up objects through walls
Changed files in this update