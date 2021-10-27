Critadel - Bug Fix 1.1.005 Patchnote

Bugs Fixed:
- Fixed a bug which caused some items unlocked by Golden Core to be unobtainable.
- Fixed Domingo not being able to receive the buff from Alice's Shotgun Upgrade skill.
- Fixed a bug that removed any cores from an inventory when a player used Purification at Holy Grail Hall.
- Now you can resize the window size.
- Fixed some typos and mistranslations for in-game Japanese texts.
Added Features:
- Added "Lock a cursor within window" option. Now you can choose to lock a mouse cursor to the game window while in windowed mode and using keyboard & mouse.
- Added Steam Screenshot feature (F12 on keyboard)
