Critadel update for 27 October 2021

Critadel - Bug Fix 1.1.005 Patchnote

Build 7604112

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs Fixed:

  • Fixed a bug which caused some items unlocked by Golden Core to be unobtainable.
  • Fixed Domingo not being able to receive the buff from Alice's Shotgun Upgrade skill.
  • Fixed a bug that removed any cores from an inventory when a player used Purification at Holy Grail Hall.
  • Now you can resize the window size.
  • Fixed some typos and mistranslations for in-game Japanese texts.

Added Features:

  • Added "Lock a cursor within window" option. Now you can choose to lock a mouse cursor to the game window while in windowed mode and using keyboard & mouse.
  • Added Steam Screenshot feature (F12 on keyboard)

