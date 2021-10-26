Converter 1.25 Addendum - Significant Performance and Environment Improvements

- Not only has fog been optimized, a new option has been added to switch between Normal (suitable for weaker machines) and Volumetric (for muh $2000 game rigs) fog in Pause menu graphic settings. These changes have improved overall game performance by more than 10%.
- New Soylake Material: Better looking, more menacing and more advanced with realistic refraction and improved performance. Surface flickering issue some players experienced has been fixed as well.
- New Crystal Look: Crystals should now look more realistic and in tune with the surrounding.
- UI Fixes: Perk borders are better aligned with content.
- Soy storm new look: Visible, volumetric, dynamic clouds with lighting instead of previous faint ones.
- Manual Save Point leftover light bug fix.
- Improved lighting and color corrections.
- Crafting objects with weird detection points have been fixed.
Changed files in this update