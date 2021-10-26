UPDATE - Reworked Plasma and small changes

Fixed
- Sometimes there was endless loading
- Sometimes the map could disappear in the Control Points mode
- The control point could appear inside a building with an arch
Changed
- Plasma now fires energy spheres that increase damage at a distance
- Slightly increased Laser speed
- Increased the speed of the Ion Shotgun
- Ion Shotgun damage decreases with distance
- Slightly increased rate of fire for Ion Shotgun
- Slightly reduced damage for the Ion Shotgun
Added
- Added trail effect to Plasma and Railgun
Changed files in this update