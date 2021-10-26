 Skip to content

Combots update for 26 October 2021

UPDATE - Reworked Plasma and small changes

Fixed

  • Sometimes there was endless loading
  • Sometimes the map could disappear in the Control Points mode
  • The control point could appear inside a building with an arch

Changed

  • Plasma now fires energy spheres that increase damage at a distance
  • Slightly increased Laser speed
  • Increased the speed of the Ion Shotgun
  • Ion Shotgun damage decreases with distance
  • Slightly increased rate of fire for Ion Shotgun
  • Slightly reduced damage for the Ion Shotgun

Added

  • Added trail effect to Plasma and Railgun

