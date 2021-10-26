 Skip to content

Workshop Tools update for 26 October 2021

Minor update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is aimed at games that have more dependencies on Mod

Added:

Mod dependent project support

When Mod has dependencies, a button for the number of dependent items will be displayed in the lower left corner of the detail page

Clicking this button will display all dependent projects of this MOD

For example, A depends on B and B depends on C, then three items ABC will be displayed

You can subscribe or subscribe to them with one click

