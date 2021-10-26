This update is aimed at games that have more dependencies on Mod
Added:
Mod dependent project support
When Mod has dependencies, a button for the number of dependent items will be displayed in the lower left corner of the detail page
Clicking this button will display all dependent projects of this MOD
For example, A depends on B and B depends on C, then three items ABC will be displayed
You can subscribe or subscribe to them with one click
Workshop Tools update for 26 October 2021
Minor update
Changed files in this update