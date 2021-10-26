【测试版本v0.156】10.27更新公告

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Share ·
View all patches · Build 7603816 · Last edited 26 October 2021 – 17:26:12 UTC
by Wendy
更新内容:
第四学期开启
添加了9个新事件
SteamDB is a hobby project and is not affiliated with Valve or Steam. All times on the site are UTC. Fair use disclaimer
Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks of Valve Corporation. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
Changed depots in test branch