Update Notes For v0.7.2.1

Minor Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't create a new world while in one already.
- Fixed a bug that would prevent your user settings from saving after closing application.
- Fixed collision issue with the "House" walls.
Additions
- Added text to screenshot menu to specify where screenshots save to. (C:/GME Map Exports).
- Screenshots now also upload to Steam library.
- When you click "Play Online" in the main menu it will give you an option to upgrade to the GM Edition if you don't already own it.
Changed files in this update