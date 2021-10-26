 Skip to content

Game Master Engine update for 26 October 2021

Update Notes For v0.7.2.1

Minor Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't create a new world while in one already.
  • Fixed a bug that would prevent your user settings from saving after closing application.
  • Fixed collision issue with the "House" walls.

Additions

  • Added text to screenshot menu to specify where screenshots save to. (C:/GME Map Exports).
  • Screenshots now also upload to Steam library.
  • When you click "Play Online" in the main menu it will give you an option to upgrade to the GM Edition if you don't already own it.

