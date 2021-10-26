We've fixed some late text and script bugs that were present when entering the Alpha Centuari system for the first time.
The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 26 October 2021
Minor patch for text bugs
Patchnotes via Steam Community
We've fixed some late text and script bugs that were present when entering the Alpha Centuari system for the first time.
Changed files in this update