Patron update v1.041.0

Hi everyone!
Got a nice little update for you all and here's the change-log
- Tweaked citizen walking "patterns". This is a combo of performance optimization and some improvements
- If a worker carrying stuff dies on the way, what they was carrying ends up in the stock directly. This is to prevent extremely fast die-off and a snowball effect because the worker could have been carrying food for example (which leads to more deaths)
- Added the Research name in the "Research done" pop-up
- Fixed a bug where the "Clear building" selection grid was left hanging when exiting to the menu and back
Changed files in this update