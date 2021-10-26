 Skip to content

Patron update for 26 October 2021

Patron update v1.041.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

Got a nice little update for you all and here's the change-log

  • Tweaked citizen walking "patterns". This is a combo of performance optimization and some improvements
  • If a worker carrying stuff dies on the way, what they was carrying ends up in the stock directly. This is to prevent extremely fast die-off and a snowball effect because the worker could have been carrying food for example (which leads to more deaths)
  • Added the Research name in the "Research done" pop-up
  • Fixed a bug where the "Clear building" selection grid was left hanging when exiting to the menu and back

