0.6.3 - Worker Developement

This update adds skill development and paid training for workers. Also age stat is added since it slightly relates to worker development.
Skill development works by all workers having hidden potential and destiny stats. Destiny determines how high the worker can develop the skill and potential how fast they can do it. The skills increase by using them.
The way player can monitor development is done trough worker info view. There you can see how fast the skill is developing or if its developing at all
You can also now pay to have workers go trough training. This can be accessed trough worker info
Changes
- Skill development system
- Icons to worker info view to see how workers develop
- Ages added workers, mostly affects skill development speed
- Help texts for development and training
- Age to player character creation
- Skill training
Changed files in this update