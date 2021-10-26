- Fixed input delay on uncharged shots
- Improved camera scroll speed and game visible area to prevent
- Adjusted camera scroll speed and game visible area
- Adjusted character stunned time after being hit, improving responsiveness
- Tweaked AI to reduce randomness
- Small performance improving adjustments
- New: Special shots now break tiles and keep moving without bouncing, making them even more useful
Pets No More update for 26 October 2021
Patch v1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update