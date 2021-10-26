 Skip to content

Pets No More update for 26 October 2021

Patch v1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed input delay on uncharged shots
  • Improved camera scroll speed and game visible area to prevent
  • Adjusted camera scroll speed and game visible area
  • Adjusted character stunned time after being hit, improving responsiveness
  • Tweaked AI to reduce randomness
  • Small performance improving adjustments
  • New: Special shots now break tiles and keep moving without bouncing, making them even more useful

