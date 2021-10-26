 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Medieval Dynasty update for 26 October 2021

Spooky Sighting at All Hallows Eve Event!

Share · View all patches · Build 7603170 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The townsfolk have become a little bit excited in the past few days. A very special day is closing in on them, the day where the dead are closest to the living.

It seems that Thursday the 28th of October is a day that everyone fears in Gostovia...

Changed depots in internal_only branch

View more data in app history for build 7603170
Medieval Dynasty Content Depot 1129581
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.