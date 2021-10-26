Spooky Sighting at All Hallows Eve Event!

The townsfolk have become a little bit excited in the past few days. A very special day is closing in on them, the day where the dead are closest to the living.
It seems that Thursday the 28th of October is a day that everyone fears in Gostovia...
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
The townsfolk have become a little bit excited in the past few days. A very special day is closing in on them, the day where the dead are closest to the living.
It seems that Thursday the 28th of October is a day that everyone fears in Gostovia...
Changed depots in internal_only branch