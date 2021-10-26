 Skip to content

Welcome To... Chichester 2 - Part II : No Extra Regrets For The Future update for 26 October 2021

The "Dr Not-Nice" anime in SS #2 now has animated end credits

The subtitles for "High Jinx or Bye Jinx" is now controlled by "Sound Captions" option in the Accessibility settings

Two new achievements added

