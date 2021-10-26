The "Dr Not-Nice" anime in SS #2 now has animated end credits
The subtitles for "High Jinx or Bye Jinx" is now controlled by "Sound Captions" option in the Accessibility settings
Two new achievements added
Welcome To... Chichester 2 - Part II : No Extra Regrets For The Future update for 26 October 2021
Update
