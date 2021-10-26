 Skip to content

SSCS update for 26 October 2021

SSCS Halloween

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Have a spooky day!

The sorting station in space is also celebrating Halloween, just like ours!

We've already put up the decorations, you've got jack lanterns and witches and ghosts and bats! Isn't it scary? We think so!

We're just waiting for you! Come on in and sort loads from 26/10 to 08/11

Now let's get to the changes:

  • Now every Halloween, the space station gets a makeover with matching decorations
  • Added achievements! We finally added them, although not many yet, but we're working on the next ones!
  • Bug fixes.

