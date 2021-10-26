 Skip to content

Bonfire Peaks update for 26 October 2021

v1.0.23

Build 7602955

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mechanics spoilers ahead!

  • Minor lighting improvements
  • Fixed a bug where you could push a 2x1 through a wall and intersect some crates (found in Crate Expectations)
  • Fixed a bug where [spoiler]joined crates[/spoiler] sitting on [spoiler]spikes[/spoiler] would [spoiler]separate[/spoiler] for no apparent reason
  • Fixed a bug where an [spoiler]arrow[/spoiler] inside a [spoiler]charred[/spoiler] 2x1 would inexplicably swap positions
  • Fixed a bug where a [spoiler]flying crate[/spoiler] would move one extra tile even if the crate below it (supporting it) was unable to move
  • Fixed a crash that was possible in Trench Run, among other places
  • Fixed a crash that was possible in To Infinity, among other places
  • Fixed a bug where you could [spoiler]die[/spoiler], reset, then undo, and circumvent the [spoiler]death[/spoiler] state
  • Fixed a softlock possibility in the [spoiler]end sequence[/spoiler]
  • Various other stability fixes

