Mechanics spoilers ahead!
- Minor lighting improvements
- Fixed a bug where you could push a 2x1 through a wall and intersect some crates (found in Crate Expectations)
- Fixed a bug where [spoiler]joined crates[/spoiler] sitting on [spoiler]spikes[/spoiler] would [spoiler]separate[/spoiler] for no apparent reason
- Fixed a bug where an [spoiler]arrow[/spoiler] inside a [spoiler]charred[/spoiler] 2x1 would inexplicably swap positions
- Fixed a bug where a [spoiler]flying crate[/spoiler] would move one extra tile even if the crate below it (supporting it) was unable to move
- Fixed a crash that was possible in Trench Run, among other places
- Fixed a crash that was possible in To Infinity, among other places
- Fixed a bug where you could [spoiler]die[/spoiler], reset, then undo, and circumvent the [spoiler]death[/spoiler] state
- Fixed a softlock possibility in the [spoiler]end sequence[/spoiler]
- Various other stability fixes
