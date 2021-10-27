- Callaway Golf Balls - New high-performance golf balls now available!
- TravisMathew Apparel - Elevate your wardrobe with new apparel
- European eTour Bundles - New Global Finals bundles, featuring an exclusive shirt
- Gobble Gobble Showdown - A tasty new Showdown is starting soon
- Turkey Shirt - Gear up for Thanksgiving with a Turkey Shirt
- Thunderbolt Pants - Caution! These pants are electrifying
- Chat Filter - We've made important chat filter improvements!
WGT Golf update for 27 October 2021
Patch notes for 1.71.17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
WGT Golf Mac Content Depot 1182021
- Loading history…
WGT Golf PC Content Depot 1182022
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update