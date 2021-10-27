 Skip to content

WGT Golf update for 27 October 2021

Patch notes for 1.71.17

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Callaway Golf Balls - New high-performance golf balls now available!
  • TravisMathew Apparel - Elevate your wardrobe with new apparel
  • European eTour Bundles - New Global Finals bundles, featuring an exclusive shirt
  • Gobble Gobble Showdown - A tasty new Showdown is starting soon
  • Turkey Shirt - Gear up for Thanksgiving with a Turkey Shirt
  • Thunderbolt Pants - Caution! These pants are electrifying
  • Chat Filter - We've made important chat filter improvements!

