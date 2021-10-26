 Skip to content

Yacht Dice 快艇骰子 update for 26 October 2021

Minor updates to the game and plans for subsequent updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added a local mode for 2-4 players that allows you to play with 2-3 friends on the same computer.
  2. Fixed some display bugs.
  3. Follow-up update Plan:

    (1) Single player mode: Due to some problems in AI training, I need some time to debug AI training. So, the single-player mode won't be coming soon.

    (2) Plan to add emojis to the game.

    (3)Plans to add more dice skins.

