- Added a local mode for 2-4 players that allows you to play with 2-3 friends on the same computer.
- Fixed some display bugs.
- Follow-up update Plan:
(1) Single player mode: Due to some problems in AI training, I need some time to debug AI training. So, the single-player mode won't be coming soon.
(2) Plan to add emojis to the game.
(3)Plans to add more dice skins.
Yacht Dice 快艇骰子 update for 26 October 2021
Minor updates to the game and plans for subsequent updates
