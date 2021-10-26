 Skip to content

Offroad Mania update for 26 October 2021

NEW BONUS CAR 4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HELLO FANS AND GUESTS!

Now we work on few updates.

Today we added another one from them - it's "NEW BONUS CAR 4" + we added dynamics for the grass.

⟶ Add to wishlist and buy Offroad Mania with discount 21% in OCT 28 — NOV 1, 2021!

WHAT'S NEW

Offroad Mania 1.0.28 updates:

  • added new bonus car
  • added dynamics for the grass

Screenshots:









Video preview:

NEXT UPDATE

Now we work on the next update 1.0.29 ⟶ Halloween graphics mode.

Write your ideas for a new updates in Community Hub and Discord.

HAVE OFF ROAD! HAVE FUN!

