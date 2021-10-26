HELLO FANS AND GUESTS!
Now we work on few updates.
Today we added another one from them - it's "NEW BONUS CAR 4" + we added dynamics for the grass.
WHAT'S NEW
Offroad Mania 1.0.28 updates:
- added new bonus car
- added dynamics for the grass
Screenshots:
Video preview:
NEXT UPDATE
Now we work on the next update 1.0.29 ⟶ Halloween graphics mode.
Write your ideas for a new updates in Community Hub and Discord.
Changed files in this update