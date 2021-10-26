Hotfix 0.14.1.1982

We're releasing a hotfix mainly to balance Freeze Ray with the same nerfs that we applied to Heat Ray. There are some more balance changes aimed at increasing caster sustain, and increasing the deadliness of towers to enemy players looking to make a dive.
Art
- New particles for Rally Ability passive effect (healing nearby allies)
Balance Changes
- Freeze Ray - energy cost increased to (5,6,7,8,9) was (flat 5). Ability Power scaling lowered to 70% (Was 75%)
- Towers - baseline damage increased to 350 (was 260). Rate of fire increased to 80 (was 45)
- Regular Wave Minion - baseline HP increased to 1200 (was 800).
- Heavy Wave Minion - baseline HP increased to 2400 (was 1600)
- Player baseline health regen increased to 5 (was 2)
- Incendiary Rounds - lowered Casting Channeling Time to 1 second (was 1.5)
- Energy Scavenger - increased Health on Unit Kill to (50, 60, 70, 80, 90) was (25, 35, 45, 55, 65)
