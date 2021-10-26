 Skip to content

Clip maker update for 26 October 2021

+ 1 characters, + fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7602134 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Erotic fiction DLC update:

  • Woman Nun (character)

  • Fix of Thomas wardrobe

  • Fix of Bakery_Room in the Components

  • Fix of Modern chinese_Living room in the Components

