Halloween 2021 at Wild Terra Online

Halloween 2021
- Cursed trees have begun to grow, on which you can hang Jack's Lantern to decorate. Each decoration calls the guards, which must be killed in order to be able to act further. After completely decorating and destroying all the waves of guards, you will receive a reward.
- The "Headless Guard" has appeared in the Corrupted Lands, it will not be so easy to defeat him, so call your friends and get better prepared for battle. If you still manage to defeat him, then you will have a chance to get a unique mount "Headless Guard's Fire Horse", as well as other, no less interesting items.
- Halloween items have been added to the auction in the “Events” tab, which can be purchased for Unholy Brains. It can be obtained from Unholy Monsters (Unholy Rat and Barghest also include).
- In your dominium, you can plant a "Sprout of a cursed home tree", and if you take care of it, then a "Home Halloween tree" can grow from it. If you decorate this tree with "Jack's Lanterns", it will remove all curses and you will receive a unique effect "Jack's Defense".
- Added a chain of Halloween quests, for completing which you can get the unique title "Scaring".
- Halloween pets and mounts can be exchanged for Demon Chests.
- Added "Demonic Chests" to the Royal Treasure, Ritual Circle and Draemeter rewards.
- Added Unholy Brains as a reward from Treasures.
- Cursed Brains can be obtained from the corpses of the Cursed Rat and Barghest.
Event date: from 10/26/2021 to 11/09/2021
New items, decor and balance:
- Reduced the level of Unholy Bears in guarding "Unholy Trees".
- Minor changes in the Halloween quest chain.
- Added the new unique title "Scaring".
- Added Unholy Brains, which is used as currency at the auction in the "Events" tab. Unholy Leather is no longer needed, but you can exchange it for Cursed Brains at the Auction House.
- Added a new mount "Halloween Horse", in 4 different color schemes. You can get them by exchanging brains at the auction.
- Added 6 new Halloween avatars. You can get them from the "Demonic Chest" and by exchanging brains at the auction.
- Added 2 new Halloween paintings that can be placed on the wall. You can get them from the "Demonic Chest".
- Added 3 new Eternal Pumpkin Halloween Decorations that you can use to decorate your yard and will not disappear after the completion of this event. You can get it from the "Demonic Chest".
- Added several Jack Lanterns on a stick as decor to decorate your yard. You can find it in the "Building -> Halloween!"
- Added decorative cursed tree as a decor to decorate your yard. It will not disappear after the completion of this event. You can find it in the "Building -> Halloween!"
Other changes and fixes:
- Changed quests in some chains of weekly quests, based on feedback from players.
- Fixed a bug due to which when catching animals for a quest, unsuccessful attempts to catch were taken into account.
