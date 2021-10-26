 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Carp Fishing Simulator update for 26 October 2021

Update notes for 26th Oct 21

Share · View all patches · Build 7601790 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue in multiplayer games where if you hooked a fish your character looked in the opposite direction of the fish.

Steam Cloud now backs up your coins/purchases, your stats and your Radar POIs

Changed files in this update

Carp Fishing Simulator Windows Content Depot 366291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.