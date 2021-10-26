Update notes for 26th Oct 21

Fixed an issue in multiplayer games where if you hooked a fish your character looked in the opposite direction of the fish.
Steam Cloud now backs up your coins/purchases, your stats and your Radar POIs
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fixed an issue in multiplayer games where if you hooked a fish your character looked in the opposite direction of the fish.
Steam Cloud now backs up your coins/purchases, your stats and your Radar POIs
Changed files in this update