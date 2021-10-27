Hey everyone!
We have a pumpkin spice flavoured hotfix for you today!
There's a number of bug fixes as well as a spooky makeover to celebrate Halloween!
Here's a list of the fixes in our Halloween Hotfix update
- Fix reconnect after disconnection
- Fix some trolls going back to patrol during survival night
- Add fog of war reveal to trolls on survival waves if too much time has passed since spawn
- Fix miner tutorial can set steel recipe before finished construction
- Fix VGS panel buttons
- Fix Skirmish difficulty and map unlocks
- Fix Warrior abilities missing for miner and builder
- Fix miner machinery keybindings being the same as thane levelling
- Fix chat disappearing on Singleplayer after hero selection is cancelled
- Fix being able to send empty bug reports
- Fix too many spawn voices on loading screen
- Fix no spawn voices on multiplay
The Halloween theme will end at 12PM CET on November 4th.
Happy Halloween eveyone!
Changed files in this update