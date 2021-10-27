 Skip to content

DwarfHeim update for 27 October 2021

Halloween Hotfix

Hey everyone!

We have a pumpkin spice flavoured hotfix for you today!

There's a number of bug fixes as well as a spooky makeover to celebrate Halloween!

Here's a list of the fixes in our Halloween Hotfix update

  • Fix reconnect after disconnection
  • Fix some trolls going back to patrol during survival night
  • Add fog of war reveal to trolls on survival waves if too much time has passed since spawn
  • Fix miner tutorial can set steel recipe before finished construction
  • Fix VGS panel buttons
  • Fix Skirmish difficulty and map unlocks
  • Fix Warrior abilities missing for miner and builder
  • Fix miner machinery keybindings being the same as thane levelling
  • Fix chat disappearing on Singleplayer after hero selection is cancelled
  • Fix being able to send empty bug reports
  • Fix too many spawn voices on loading screen
  • Fix no spawn voices on multiplay

The Halloween theme will end at 12PM CET on November 4th.

Happy Halloween eveyone!

