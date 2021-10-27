 Skip to content

KurtzPel update for 27 October 2021

October 27th 2021 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Karma Balance

    [All]

    Increased base Stamina by 20%

[Rage Skill Damage Adjustments]

Sword Taliah Raging Strike -30%

Blazing Fist Falling Star -7%

Sacred Guardian Ultimate Hammer -38%

Ruler of Darkness Dimension Cutter -21%

Sword and Shield Land Slasher +14%

Crimson Lily Blood Storm -33%

Dance of Wind Great Spirit’s Ascent +9%

Diabolic Witch Meteor -17%

Dual Soul Massacre +60%

Fallen Light Atomic Blast 0%

Soul of Magus Spirit Bomb -5%

Lightning Fang Tomb of Blades -30%

[Diabolic WItch]

Reduced stamina cost of aerial attacks by 10%

  1. Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the issue where the shortcut for Progression System was fixed to ‘H’ key
  • Fixed the bug where some characters were not able to equip the Basic Profile
  • Fixed the issue where some Profiles and Titles rewarded as part of completing Collections were listed in the wrong order.
  • Fixed the issue in Eltheca Quests for Your Preference 1 – 3, where the quests could not be completed even if all the requirements were met to complete them.
  • Fixed the bugs where some of the Progression Level Quests could not be completed (for Lv7, LV9, Lv11, Lv13, Lv15)
  • Fixed the bug where Progression Levels were completely reset if all characters within an account were deleted

