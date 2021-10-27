October 27th 2021 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

- Karma Balance
[All]
Increased base Stamina by 20%
[Rage Skill Damage Adjustments]
Sword Taliah Raging Strike -30%
Blazing Fist Falling Star -7%
Sacred Guardian Ultimate Hammer -38%
Ruler of Darkness Dimension Cutter -21%
Sword and Shield Land Slasher +14%
Crimson Lily Blood Storm -33%
Dance of Wind Great Spirit’s Ascent +9%
Diabolic Witch Meteor -17%
Dual Soul Massacre +60%
Fallen Light Atomic Blast 0%
Soul of Magus Spirit Bomb -5%
Lightning Fang Tomb of Blades -30%
[Diabolic WItch]
Reduced stamina cost of aerial attacks by 10%
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue where the shortcut for Progression System was fixed to ‘H’ key
- Fixed the bug where some characters were not able to equip the Basic Profile
- Fixed the issue where some Profiles and Titles rewarded as part of completing Collections were listed in the wrong order.
- Fixed the issue in Eltheca Quests for Your Preference 1 – 3, where the quests could not be completed even if all the requirements were met to complete them.
- Fixed the bugs where some of the Progression Level Quests could not be completed (for Lv7, LV9, Lv11, Lv13, Lv15)
- Fixed the bug where Progression Levels were completely reset if all characters within an account were deleted
