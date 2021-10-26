- New: 28 New Characters (Top Down)
- New: 28 New Characters (Top Down Move To Click)
- New: Added 2 new models to the inventory system
- New: You can take grenades and ammunition in the inventory system
- Change: The player settings have moved to the Item Settings (select the main player and click on Item Settings) moved because each player type has different settings
- Bug fix: Enemies were stuck in place with no ability to move
Cubeetle - Game of creation update for 26 October 2021
Update 26.10.2021
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update