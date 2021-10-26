 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

​Cubeetle - Game of creation update for 26 October 2021

Update 26.10.2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7601545 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. New: 28 New Characters (Top Down)
  2. New: 28 New Characters (Top Down Move To Click)
  3. New: Added 2 new models to the inventory system
  4. New: You can take grenades and ammunition in the inventory system
  5. Change: The player settings have moved to the Item Settings (select the main player and click on Item Settings) moved because each player type has different settings
  6. Bug fix: Enemies were stuck in place with no ability to move

Changed files in this update

​Cubeetle - Game of creation Content Depot 1638101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.