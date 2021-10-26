 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Black One Blood Brothers Playtest update for 26 October 2021

Steam Playtest: First patchs

Share · View all patches · Build 7601486 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

The full changelog since the beginning of Playtest.

V2 (10/19/21)

  • Add: New reload animations for some assault weapons
  • Add: New reload animations for some handguns
  • Add: Photo mode option in sandbox menu
  • Add: Little easter egg in Valenwood villa
  • Improve: AI enemies stay covered more longer
  • Improve: Enemies spawn logic
  • Improve: Shield location when character reload
  • Improve: Delete automatically an interaction order if cannot interacte or actor is destroyed
  • Improve: 3d support order icon
  • Improve: Drone UI design
  • Improve: Reduce sense of smell of dog
  • Fix: ADS with handgun and shield
  • Fix: Ragdoll disable if casualty is revive but dead before
  • Fix: Inaccurate tasks visibility errors
  • Fix: Some melee attack errors
  • Fix: Missing collisions of rails on the outside hanger stairs
  • Fix: AI climb errors

V3 (22/19/21)

  • Add: Change "Arsenal" to "Training" mode
  • Add: Increase size of training map
  • Add: Interaction - Heal another operator
  • Add: Attack input to kick in the door if unlock and near
  • Add: AI teammates can kick in the door automatically
  • Add: Enable battle plan in training mode
  • Add: Enable switch operator in training mode
  • Add: Choose operators in training mode
  • Add: Doors in training mode
  • Add: Interaction to switch day/night in training mode
  • Add: Interaction to spawn enemies in training mode
  • Add: Hearing difficulty separate
  • Add: Sight difficulty separate
  • Add: Impact point on laser beam
  • Improve: Camera shoot effects
  • Improve: Can change weapon holding when aim
  • Improve: Shoot animations
  • Improve: Can use interaction if aim is enable
  • Fix: Binoculars keep display if player is wounded or dead
  • Fix: Could use interaction if binoculars used
  • Fix: AI could teleport on roof of planes
  • Fix: AI climb movement
  • Fix: AI climb conditions errors
  • Fix: AI doesn't hear door break correctly
  • Fix: Some errors scripts

V4 (10/26/21)

  • Add: Subtitles of radio communication
  • Add: Glow sticks item
  • Add: Blue glow stick
  • Add: Blue IR glow stick
  • Add: Red glow stick
  • Add: Red IR glow stick
  • Add: Green glow stick
  • Add: Green IR glow stick
  • Add: Yellow glow stick
  • Add: Yellow IR glow stick
  • Add: SFX footsteps with crouch movements
  • Add: MV7 can be used with Double protect
  • Add: True thermal vision (grey/white)
  • Add: Steam Playtest message at the start of the game.
  • Improve: General ragdoll physic
  • Improve: Revive animation on operator
  • Improve: Revive animation on dog
  • Improve: SFX footstep volume
  • Improve: ADS location on handguns
  • Fix: Throw grenade might not update inventory correctly
  • Fix: Throw grenade by player might not work correctly
  • Fix: Decal spawned if dog hit
  • Fix: Dog had wrong material physics
  • Fix: Missing thermal vision on dog
  • Fix: Parts of soldier doesn't use thermal vision correctly
  • Fix: Some teleportation location errors

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1621560/Black_One_Blood_Brothers/

Discord: https://discord.gg/3exB5C5GxT

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HeliosProdGames

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlackOneBloodBrothers

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heliosproductiongames/

Changed files in this update

Black One Blood Brothers Playtest Content Depot 1777641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.