Steam Playtest: First patchs

Dear operators,
The full changelog since the beginning of Playtest.
V2 (10/19/21)
- Add: New reload animations for some assault weapons
- Add: New reload animations for some handguns
- Add: Photo mode option in sandbox menu
- Add: Little easter egg in Valenwood villa
- Improve: AI enemies stay covered more longer
- Improve: Enemies spawn logic
- Improve: Shield location when character reload
- Improve: Delete automatically an interaction order if cannot interacte or actor is destroyed
- Improve: 3d support order icon
- Improve: Drone UI design
- Improve: Reduce sense of smell of dog
- Fix: ADS with handgun and shield
- Fix: Ragdoll disable if casualty is revive but dead before
- Fix: Inaccurate tasks visibility errors
- Fix: Some melee attack errors
- Fix: Missing collisions of rails on the outside hanger stairs
- Fix: AI climb errors
V3 (22/19/21)
- Add: Change "Arsenal" to "Training" mode
- Add: Increase size of training map
- Add: Interaction - Heal another operator
- Add: Attack input to kick in the door if unlock and near
- Add: AI teammates can kick in the door automatically
- Add: Enable battle plan in training mode
- Add: Enable switch operator in training mode
- Add: Choose operators in training mode
- Add: Doors in training mode
- Add: Interaction to switch day/night in training mode
- Add: Interaction to spawn enemies in training mode
- Add: Hearing difficulty separate
- Add: Sight difficulty separate
- Add: Impact point on laser beam
- Improve: Camera shoot effects
- Improve: Can change weapon holding when aim
- Improve: Shoot animations
- Improve: Can use interaction if aim is enable
- Fix: Binoculars keep display if player is wounded or dead
- Fix: Could use interaction if binoculars used
- Fix: AI could teleport on roof of planes
- Fix: AI climb movement
- Fix: AI climb conditions errors
- Fix: AI doesn't hear door break correctly
- Fix: Some errors scripts
V4 (10/26/21)
- Add: Subtitles of radio communication
- Add: Glow sticks item
- Add: Blue glow stick
- Add: Blue IR glow stick
- Add: Red glow stick
- Add: Red IR glow stick
- Add: Green glow stick
- Add: Green IR glow stick
- Add: Yellow glow stick
- Add: Yellow IR glow stick
- Add: SFX footsteps with crouch movements
- Add: MV7 can be used with Double protect
- Add: True thermal vision (grey/white)
- Add: Steam Playtest message at the start of the game.
- Improve: General ragdoll physic
- Improve: Revive animation on operator
- Improve: Revive animation on dog
- Improve: SFX footstep volume
- Improve: ADS location on handguns
- Fix: Throw grenade might not update inventory correctly
- Fix: Throw grenade by player might not work correctly
- Fix: Decal spawned if dog hit
- Fix: Dog had wrong material physics
- Fix: Missing thermal vision on dog
- Fix: Parts of soldier doesn't use thermal vision correctly
- Fix: Some teleportation location errors
