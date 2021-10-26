 Skip to content

Hide and Seek update for 26 October 2021

Update 0.03

Build 7601483

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hooray !!! - We have released the update. Our team apologizes for the delay.

We've been through some tough times but that's all behind us now and we're ready to go again. Here's a list of updates for Halloween day.

  • New map (old ones are gone).
  • Map updated for Halloween.
  • New character.
  • You can turn off the lights in almost every room.
  • Added a switch that turns off lights throughout the house.
  • Damage from player's flashlight increased.
  • Normal lights in rooms no longer cause damage to players.
  • New music.
  • Minor bug fixes.

