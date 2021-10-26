Update 0.03

Hooray !!! - We have released the update. Our team apologizes for the delay.
We've been through some tough times but that's all behind us now and we're ready to go again. Here's a list of updates for Halloween day.
- New map (old ones are gone).
- Map updated for Halloween.
- New character.
- You can turn off the lights in almost every room.
- Added a switch that turns off lights throughout the house.
- Damage from player's flashlight increased.
- Normal lights in rooms no longer cause damage to players.
- New music.
- Minor bug fixes.
Changed files in this update