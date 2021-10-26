 Skip to content

Cosmodread update for 26 October 2021

Halloween Update

Update 1.0.0.19 is now available! Changes include:

New weapon: Flamethrower

Burn your way through creatures and cleanse alien infestations with fire! The flamethrower is a powerful new weapon, but a hard to find one.

New equipment: Map Beacon

Did you get lost? Now you can craft this beacon, place it in a room and it will display a path in your minimap leading back to its location.



Other changes:
  • Added new room variations
  • Added animated pulsing light to key cards
  • Fixed inventory duplication issue
  • Fixed trapmines not being properly saved after placing them
  • Localization fixes
  • Other minor fixes

