Halloween Update

Update 1.0.0.19 is now available! Changes include:
New weapon: Flamethrower
Burn your way through creatures and cleanse alien infestations with fire! The flamethrower is a powerful new weapon, but a hard to find one.
New equipment: Map Beacon
Did you get lost? Now you can craft this beacon, place it in a room and it will display a path in your minimap leading back to its location.
Other changes:
- Added new room variations
- Added animated pulsing light to key cards
- Fixed inventory duplication issue
- Fixed trapmines not being properly saved after placing them
- Localization fixes
- Other minor fixes
Changed files in this update