Now if you try to run with an object heavier than 20kgs in your hand, the object will be dropped
Improvement of the smooth turn smoothness and speed
Improvement of the smoothness of running movement
Objects broken pieces will stay longer before disappearing
Possibility to strafe using left joystick
Hitting an object will reduce your speed when you run
Improvement of weapon handling
Smashing time update for 26 October 2021
Minor fixes
Changed files in this update