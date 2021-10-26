 Skip to content

Smashing time update for 26 October 2021

Minor fixes

Now if you try to run with an object heavier than 20kgs in your hand, the object will be dropped

Improvement of the smooth turn smoothness and speed

Improvement of the smoothness of running movement

Objects broken pieces will stay longer before disappearing

Possibility to strafe using left joystick

Hitting an object will reduce your speed when you run

Improvement of weapon handling

