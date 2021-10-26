 Skip to content

Trouble Hunter Chronicles: The Stolen Creed update for 26 October 2021

Bug fix October 26th

Some more minor bugs were fixed. No major impact on the game but, again, to ensure a smoother experience.

Journal entry appearing too late with Maurice and Lionel - fixed

Librarian not always ready to discuss your book needs - fixed

