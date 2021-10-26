 Skip to content

The Colonists update for 26 October 2021

V1.5.15.1 Patch

V1.5.15.1 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Release Notes

  • Fixed map editor not loading correctly

Changed depots in upload branch

View more data in app history for build 7600776
The Colonists - Windows Depot 677341
The Colonists - OSX Depot 677342
The Colonists - Linux Depot 677343
