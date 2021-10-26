Night Of The Dead is approaching!

It's spooky season! God of The Dead decided to spread his will across all the ocean. Resist it or use it for your own advance!
To celebrate upcoming Halloween holidays, I decided to launch special event, during which you may encounter few changes to the game:
- Islands of The Dead now spawn more frequently;
- There's a chance for undead monsters to appear on every type of islands and dungeons;
- God of The Dead is now less less angry when you apply any healing;
I wish you to have fun and don't forget to store up some sweets!
Changed depots in unstable branch