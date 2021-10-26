New quest character, Portuguese (Brazilian) language

- A new character has appeared on the island, he will teach you blacksmithing and more!
A new language is now available in the game - Portuguese (Brazilian)
Other minor changes and bug fixes.
Thanks to Kirian for translating the game!
