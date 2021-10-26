 Skip to content

The Faraway Land update for 26 October 2021

New quest character, Portuguese (Brazilian) language

Build 7600597

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • A new character has appeared on the island, he will teach you blacksmithing and more!

  • A new language is now available in the game - Portuguese (Brazilian)

  • Other minor changes and bug fixes.

Thanks to Kirian for translating the game!

