- Added a new mineral vein map for the geologist panel.
- You can now tune your microwaves.
- Camera zoom is now much more responsive.
- Made several adjustments to the physics engine to prevent baffle-related physics glitches.
- Damage from constant-beam weapons, like microwaves generators and beam lasers, fluctuated if your framerate changed during operation.
- A bug caused sparks from your mass-driver rounds to appear at the edge of your screen even if the bullet shattered further away and long ago.
- NPC ships are now aware that they were in combat just a few seconds ago and respond accordingly.
- Vilcy patrols are now aware of when Big Bad Wolf was destroyed and react accordingly.
- You could click and select dialogue options that were still not fully visible.
- In busy areas, reactor explosion shockwaves could be delated and could happen even a dozen seconds after a ship exploded.
- On the geologist panel, the mineral you are working with is now clearly highlighted.
- You can’t zoom the camera during cutscenes anymore.
- When tuning weapon systems, the simulation window will now present boresights.
- Improved integration with Steam services and overlay.
- Several stability improvements.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 26 October 2021
0.407.7 - Applied Geology
Patchnotes via Steam Community
