Kingdoms Conquer officially launches on Steam today!

The strategy card game Kingdoms Conquer has been officially launched today! Now you can download it and play.

This game is designed to recreate the blood-boiling national war scenes, the siege conquer, the land capture, the country building, all to make the nation stronger enough to resist enemy invasions. But blood-boiling cruelty comes with romance as well, after raiding a certain number of cities, the harem route of beauties will be opened for you. Commanders can search for beauties, win their affections or invade cities to seize them, and there are more events in the harem waiting for you to discover!

To celebrate the successful launch of Kingdoms Conquer on Steam, we have prepared a 260 RMB worth of in-game rewards (can be received through the in-game announcement guidelines, including Gold Ingots 300, Provisions 100000, Warrior Summon Order 5, Commander's Seal 10, Dragon Soul Stone * 500), we hope this gift can be the icing on the cake to your strength, and wish all the commanders good fortune in the journey of conquering!

Blow the whistle of war and the entire nation will fight

Compared with the earlier national wars, the national war system of Kingdoms Conquer has been optimized to a new version which emphasizes on"real-time" and "fast" through continuous verification of iterations. The national war leader can communicate with the army commander in real time after the national war officially starts, and keep track of the front-line battle situation, which was followed by quick command from top to the bottom to fill in the front-line troops and efficient execution. Each national battle lineup can quickly receive feedback, so that in a fast-paced battle, the war leader and commanders will adapt to change the formation, the more batter there are, the more courageous worriers will be, and then the conquer the country once for all.

Win beauties' affection and write beautiful love stories

When commanders grow to a certain level at which he will own many cities and talented warriors at his disposal as well as the commoners' support, the harem route is also developing quietly. You can find yourself a pretty confidante to experience all the chaos in the world; or you can also go out to find fair ladies on the street, take them back to your harem. While some beauties are cold and isolated by nature, others are enchanting and charming, change strategy according to their preferences will guarantee to capture their heart, and also sometimes you can retrieve the lady that you love back by conquering other cities. In the harem route, there are more delighting games with spice waiting to be discovered!

Brain-twisting strategy with thousands variations of lineups

Kingdoms Conquer combines a new system introduced by Purple Star Astrology, which divides the generals into four categories: Power Star(TianSha), Ruinous Star(PoJun), Flirting Star(TanLang) and handle of the Big Dipper(TianGang), which can divide the unique attribute skills of each warrior, such as Burning, Stunning, freezing and imprison. With this basis，commanders can match a varied lineup deck, the formation of the same astrological warriors can also help teammates trigger the astrological skills, so as to create an excellent combo!

Diplomatic Siege and Domestic Reign

This game adopts realistic maps and uses county sections to show the land of cities and counties. Every time you conquered a city, you will not only be able to "scavenge" tons of gold, food, and military supplies, but also be able to increase your rank and titles.

The domestic affairs of the country and the state are a good example of the emperor's ruling strategy. If go with the conservative governance, you can resist foreign invasion, be self-sufficient and your people live and work in peace and contentment; If go with aggressive expansion, you can continue to conquer the surrounding cities, expand your territory, force messengers to pay tribute, and prosper the whole country. Whether to go with conservative or aggressive strategy, it depends entirely on your philosophy of governance!