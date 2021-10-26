Patch Note - 10/26

Hello fellow players, This is EZ2ON Team.
● What's New
1. New songs
- yak_won - 2nd Life
- yak_won - SINUS
- yak_won - Never Feel This Way
2. BGA reworks
- Baby Dance
- You Love the Life You Live (Remix)
Both have been replaced with the remastered version. Also, we have removed some offensive scenes from "You Love the Life You Live (Remix)"
3. New Features
-
Replay feature has been added to Standard mode. Players are now able to save and watch their replays.
└ Replay files are saved locally. However, it is not possible to share the files with other players.
└ Replays are automatically saved when you hit a certain milestone. (E.g. new personal best score) However, you can manually save it by pressing F7 in the result screen.
-
Four audio effects have been added. (Bass Boost, Treble Boost, Reverb Effect, Compressor Effect)
└ Press 1·2·3·4 while holding down Alt during the game to apply these effects.
-
"Audio Output Device" option has been added to the sound setting.
-
ASIO support for ASIO compatible devices has been added.
└ When ASIO is enabled and being used, only the sounds from game can be heard.
-
New judgment line style has been added.
└ We have added the 'OLD' style that removes the extra spaces below the judgment line.
4. Improvements
-
Added a small description for the in-game settings.
-
Song selection screen got more concise.
-
Adjusted the 'OLD' style combo animation.
-
Adjusted the judgment fonts.
-
Real-time stat box has been added to Standard mode as well.
-
Windows keyboard shortcuts will be ignored while in the song selection screen.
-
Press the "Left Shift" key to align and fix the spinning disc in the result screen.
-
Minor improvements to the lobby creation.
-
Multiplayer result screen now shows key mode information.
-
Tweaked Party mode result screen: We wanted to get rid of that competitive vibe from Party mode. With that in mind, it will no longer sort players by their score. Instead, it will follow the order of the names listed in the lobby.
-
Players can now assign "assist keys" for 5K and 8K: refer to the gameplay settings in "Option" for more detail.
-
Players can now abort the key mapping process by pressing ESC.
-
Changing audio buffer size no longer requires a restart to take effect.
-
Added "Extremely Low (Not recommended)" option to the audio buffer size setting.
5. Bug fixes
- Fixed a visual glitch where the note explosion effect shows up in the wrong place.
- Fixed an issue where the game freezes in the title screen.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to pause the game in the "Game Over" screen.
- Fixed a visual glitch where the long notes show longer than they should be.
- Fixed a display ratio issue for non-16:9 screens.
- Fixed a multiplayer issue where the player name gets weird if the character size is longer than 13.
- Fixed miscellaneous multiplayer issues.
Thanks.
