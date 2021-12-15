 Skip to content

ATRI -My Dear Moments- update for 15 December 2021

"ATRI -My Dear Moments-" has been updated(ver. 1.3).

Thank you for purchasing "ATRI -My Dear Moments-".

The update (ver. 1.3) has been released with some production fixes.

Please use the Steam Update function to update your game.

Changed files in this update

