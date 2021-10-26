 Skip to content

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 26 October 2021

1.38.0.7 (version 1364)

1.38.0.7 (version 1364)

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

English Localization

  • CSGO_Watch_External_Bilibili: Bilibili

Changed files in this update

