Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 26 October 2021
1.38.0.7 (version 1364)
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
English Localization
- CSGO_Watch_External_Bilibili:
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Common Depot 731
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Win Bin Depot 732
Counter-Strike Global Offensive Beta Mac Bin Depot 733
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Beta Linux Bin Depot 734
Extra notes