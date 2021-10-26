Release notes EA1.7.9:
Better compression on all images to reduce filesize and memory usage for better performance (proper squished!)
Tidied up save file code
Added backing up of save files (the game will now store 10 previous backup save files just incase something goes bad)
Steering sensitivity now applied correctly after steering calcs
Steering sensitivity no longer affects auto steering
Delete profile yes/no button rollover graphic fix
Truck physics tweaks
Cleared out some unused prefabs that had lost object refs in
Changed some problematic colliders in the menu scene
Increase to auto steer steering power (to get around the tracks better)
Fixed rollover state of height adjust buttons to new images
Fixed menu not updating settings on returning from game
Fixed menu not setting difficulty level display
Fixed menu not setting handling mode display
Fixed menu not setting steering sensitivity display
RC Rush update for 26 October 2021
Big squishy update (with some new fixes!) EA 1.7.9
