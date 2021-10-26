 Skip to content

RC Rush update for 26 October 2021

Big squishy update (with some new fixes!) EA 1.7.9

Build 7599451

Release notes EA1.7.9:

Better compression on all images to reduce filesize and memory usage for better performance (proper squished!)

Tidied up save file code

Added backing up of save files (the game will now store 10 previous backup save files just incase something goes bad)

Steering sensitivity now applied correctly after steering calcs

Steering sensitivity no longer affects auto steering

Delete profile yes/no button rollover graphic fix

Truck physics tweaks

Cleared out some unused prefabs that had lost object refs in

Changed some problematic colliders in the menu scene

Increase to auto steer steering power (to get around the tracks better)

Fixed rollover state of height adjust buttons to new images

Fixed menu not updating settings on returning from game

Fixed menu not setting difficulty level display

Fixed menu not setting handling mode display

Fixed menu not setting steering sensitivity display

