Build 50.0435 (Minor Patch)

Just another small update while we work on all the new content!
New Features
- Updated some of tree’s animation
- Vast improvements to the weapon system accuracy
- Improved many different creatures’ balance, variety, and artificial intelligence
- Improved performance
- Added new Flimsy Bow item
- Added new Poison Arrow item
- Added randomize option to character customization menu
- +A few hidden suprises
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug causing Saul's Sword to use wrong attack damage
- Fixed visual glitches on many creatures
- Fixed bugs causing certain creatures not to take damage when attacked
- Fixed bug causing some items to disappear when dropped
- Fixed fire particles not working on Flaming Sword
- +Many other bugs we forgot to track
