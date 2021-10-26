 Skip to content

The Adventures of Tree update for 26 October 2021

Build 50.0435 (Minor Patch)

Build 50.0435 (Minor Patch)

Just another small update while we work on all the new content!

New Features

  • Updated some of tree’s animation
  • Vast improvements to the weapon system accuracy
  • Improved many different creatures’ balance, variety, and artificial intelligence
  • Improved performance
  • Added new Flimsy Bow item
  • Added new Poison Arrow item
  • Added randomize option to character customization menu
  • +A few hidden suprises

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug causing Saul's Sword to use wrong attack damage
  • Fixed visual glitches on many creatures
  • Fixed bugs causing certain creatures not to take damage when attacked
  • Fixed bug causing some items to disappear when dropped
  • Fixed fire particles not working on Flaming Sword
  • +Many other bugs we forgot to track

