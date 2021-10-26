v.1.2.2 Minor bug fixes - No longer get hit by reflected projectiles

Very small update. Feel free to move along and ignore this.
v1.2.2 Changes
- When you reflect lasers, you can no longer get hit by the reflected laser UNLESS it is reflected back at you by a certain enemy boss
- When you reflect electric orb projectiles, you won't be able to get hit by it until the orb bounces off of a surface or is reflected back at you by a certain enemy boss
- Fixed game breaking bug where dying or restarting at a checkpoint in psycho mode in the first red region would cause weird broken cutscene behavior that could lock away the camera
- Fixed minor visual bug where background mushrooms would briefly flash on the screen when moving between some regions
The behind-the-scenes video is coming soon and there will be a small update alongside it. The behind-the-scenes will reveal the dark, shocking TRUTH behind Jerma's Big Adventure. Big event. Be there. It'll be posted to youtube.com/worblir when it's done.
Also, Jerma played the game which is very cool. Thanks Jerma and everyone for playing the game!
Changed files in this update