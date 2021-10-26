 Skip to content

Grey Hack update for 26 October 2021

[Nightly] Update v0.7.4038a

Changelog
  • Updated Network Layer to improve performance and connection stability in Multiplayer mode.

Changed depots in nightly branch

Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
