Nebraska v1.2

Fixes:
- Master & music volume bars added
- barricade door more easily unbarricaded
- Close labels on the exit inventory & notebook buttons
- Electric water checkpoints (4 respawns at the checkpoint before the level is reloaded)
Thank you to everybody who is a part of the Nebraska horror game community or anybody that just sat down and gave the game a play! It makes me very happy to see so many of you enjoying and playing the game. I try to listen to feedback as much as possible so please don't hesitate to leave a discussion about something you think should be added to the game or any bugs.
Changed files in this update