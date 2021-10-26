 Skip to content

Nebraska update for 26 October 2021

Nebraska v1.2

Build 7599158

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Master & music volume bars added
  • barricade door more easily unbarricaded
  • Close labels on the exit inventory & notebook buttons
  • Electric water checkpoints (4 respawns at the checkpoint before the level is reloaded)

Thank you to everybody who is a part of the Nebraska horror game community or anybody that just sat down and gave the game a play! It makes me very happy to see so many of you enjoying and playing the game. I try to listen to feedback as much as possible so please don't hesitate to leave a discussion about something you think should be added to the game or any bugs.

