Fish and Bubbles update for 26 October 2021

v1.0.5 Minor Update

v1.0.5 Minor Update · Build 7599102 · 26 October 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small update, I've moved the pumpkin away, and swapped in the first table item. This is in prep for more items / décor, and also helps theme the Halloween event further!

Enjoy, Happy Halloween!

-d4rkd0s

