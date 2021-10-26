v1.0.5 Minor Update

Just a small update, I've moved the pumpkin away, and swapped in the first table item. This is in prep for more items / décor, and also helps theme the Halloween event further!
Enjoy, Happy Halloween!
-d4rkd0s
