Patch 1.40

Swordsman 1.40
[Improvements / Content Update]
- Halloween Content Update (Hel)
- Sword (edge) penetration
- Stab overhaul to allow for penetrating wood and other soft objects
- You can more easily push opponents off your blade / axe with your hand
- Doomfist now gives you super strength in general (lifting, throwing also)
- Buffed damage dealt with weapon handles / hilt / guards
- Allow hit on multiple objects in quick succession if they are different
[Bug Fixes]
- Bug fix: Sometimes the player's weapon disappears or flies out of hand
- Bug fix: Smooth turning while two-handing a weapon causes jitters
- Bug fix: You can break the necks of decapitated enemies
- Bug fix: Jotunn's wings can spawn more than once if he beats you
- Bug fix: Jotunn can slide in and out towards the player when attacking
- Bug fix: Bosses sitting in the back of levels still appear when fighting them
- Bug fix: Stabbing and shooting a head off with gun sword keeps sword stabbed
- Bug fix: Enemies celebrating your death can sometimes slide around
