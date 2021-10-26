 Skip to content

Swordsman VR update for 26 October 2021

Patch 1.40

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Swordsman 1.40

[Improvements / Content Update]

  • Halloween Content Update (Hel)
  • Sword (edge) penetration
  • Stab overhaul to allow for penetrating wood and other soft objects
  • You can more easily push opponents off your blade / axe with your hand
  • Doomfist now gives you super strength in general (lifting, throwing also)
  • Buffed damage dealt with weapon handles / hilt / guards
  • Allow hit on multiple objects in quick succession if they are different

[Bug Fixes]

  • Bug fix: Sometimes the player's weapon disappears or flies out of hand
  • Bug fix: Smooth turning while two-handing a weapon causes jitters
  • Bug fix: You can break the necks of decapitated enemies
  • Bug fix: Jotunn's wings can spawn more than once if he beats you
  • Bug fix: Jotunn can slide in and out towards the player when attacking
  • Bug fix: Bosses sitting in the back of levels still appear when fighting them
  • Bug fix: Stabbing and shooting a head off with gun sword keeps sword stabbed
  • Bug fix: Enemies celebrating your death can sometimes slide around

Roadmap: https://trello.com/b/nDGVDca9/swordsman-vr-roadmap

To chat with us, join us on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/sinnstudio

