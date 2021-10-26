New Episode and Ending Update!

Hello everyone,
We just released Beyond Eden: Dear Edward 1.2.0 - a update that adds new episode and ending.
Memo: When Edward's job is "Explorer", reaching a Francis-related ending (one of Friend, Lover, or Triangle) can achieve a new ending graphic.
Special Episode and Ending
- Added new special episode "Bathroom Mystery"
- Added new ending graphic for Francis, "Days of Exploration"
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where scroll bars were not displayed in some categories of Achievements
- Fixed some unnatural sentences (You can report typo or unnatural sentences here)
We hope you will enjoy a delightful Victorian life at Lane hall!
Changed files in this update