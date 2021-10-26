 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Beyond Eden: Dear Edward update for 26 October 2021

New Episode and Ending Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 7598867 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We just released Beyond Eden: Dear Edward 1.2.0 - a update that adds new episode and ending.

Memo: When Edward's job is "Explorer", reaching a Francis-related ending (one of Friend, Lover, or Triangle) can achieve a new ending graphic.

Special Episode and Ending
  • Added new special episode "Bathroom Mystery"
  • Added new ending graphic for Francis, "Days of Exploration"
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where scroll bars were not displayed in some categories of Achievements
  • Fixed some unnatural sentences (You can report typo or unnatural sentences here)

We hope you will enjoy a delightful Victorian life at Lane hall!

Changed files in this update

Beyond Eden Korean Depot 1202582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.