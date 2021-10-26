 Skip to content

Cascade Cafe update for 26 October 2021

Hotfix 2021.10.16.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed game freeze when switching from Full Screen to Window and back to Full Screen.
  • Fixed "Thunderstorm" ability using wrong targeting type (previously you could not target your own tiles, despite the description claiming you could).
  • Fixed "Woodworkers Hammer" ability causing the level data to get out of sync with the visuals.

Note: To apply some of these fixes, the game engine had to update to the latest version, which may cause other unforeseen bugs. If you see any strange issues, either use the in-game feedback tool, post on the forums or send me a message on Discord. Thanks!

