Waves of Steel v0.35 release notes

This release adds two new missions: 230 "Hammer and Anvil", and 240 "Winter". I hope you enjoy them!
Gameplay:
- New difficulty settings accessed from the options menu: Easy, Normal, Hard, and Custom. Custom difficulty allows you to adjust enemy fire rate, enemy health, and player health directly. Existing saves should revert to "Normal" difficulty in this build
- Healthbar colors can now be customized
- Several very slow planes are now merely slow
- Add a new chibi decal
- The halloween mission has different music
- The treasures in mission 170 "Shadowy Waters" and mission 210 "Hunter, Hunted" have been moved to less obscure locations
- The 8" and 28cm guns have different, juicier sound effects when they fire
- "Monitor"-class PT boats are faster-firing and more accurate
- The combat camera now does a better job of avoiding clipping into terrain
- New ship: Akizuki-class destroyer
- The player is now forced out of mission 200 "Chrysalis" at the end
- Tweaked graphics for the energy shield special
- Changed the appearance of terrain in mission 220 "Poking the Tiger"
- Tweaked appearance of rainfall on the ocean
- Tweaked graphic for slider controls
- Mission 110 "The Cat's Away" has a treasure
Bugfixes:
- Fix a softlock in the ship designer tutorial
- Fix the "zombie planes" bug
- Fix ASW weapons interacting oddly with the Homing subsystem
- Fix a stationary CL-1201 spawning in the center of the map if there's not enough planes to do a flyby
- Fix ghost ships being completely invisible
- Fix Flying Dutchman spawning immediately in halloween mission
- Fix a bug causing AI ships to not fire at modded ships
- Fix several bugs caused by various should-be-disabled objects re-enabling after a cutscene
- Fix word wrap issues with the inset target display
- The player is now correctly invincible and has unlimited ammo for the beginning of the combat tutorial
- The "play dialog" assist now functions properly, not that I expect regular players to use it much
- Fix the player being able to click on the "open folder" buttons in the ship designer during tutorials
- Fix the "kill a ship with a ASW weapons" achievement triggering when you killed a sub with an ASW weapon
- Fix a model issue with the 6" guns
- Minor tweaks to mission 220
- Fix the Flying Battleship getting stuck on terrain in mission 180 "Quetzalcoatl"
- Fix autofire weapons firing at unspawned ships
- Fix flamethrowers creating "whoosh" sounds when their projectiles pass close to the player
- Fix a bug causing permanent gamepad vibration
- The "mattwhite" material is actually matte white
- Fix the player's ship having a lot of vertical streaks when it's damaged
- Fix text alignment being off for the range-to-target text
- The "enemies die in one hit" assist applies to buildings as well as ships
- Fix superspeed assist being turned off if the player uses a drift special
- Improved playing of sound effects during mission dialog
- Fix several issues with the "save ship" dialog and mouse controls
- Fix several issues with the "delete ship" interface
- Fix the mods menu not working properly if there's more than 5 mods
- Fix mods menu text wrapping issue
Modding:
- Cyan vertices on ship hull models can be used to manually specify where bow splashes should be placed. Set the 'bowSplashUsesCyanVertices' field in the ship's JSON file to use this feature.
- Techs that have a 'baseRPCost' of 0 will now always be unlocked, instead of only being unlocked on newly-created saves
- Modded models can specify a custom material color by using a material named with an RGB hex value, e.g. "#AF28CC"
- New materials: paint-orange and paint-tan
Changed files in this update