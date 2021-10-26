October 27th 2021 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Attention, Chasers!
Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.
The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) October 27th, 2021 Weekly Maintenance.
Maintenance will happen during the following times:

1. Karma Balance
[All]
Increased base Stamina by 20%
Rage Skill Damage Adjustments
[Diabolic WItch]
Reduced stamina cost of aerial attacks by 10%
2. Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue where the shortcut for Progression System was fixed to ‘H’ key
- Fixed the bug where some characters were not able to equip the Basic Profile
- Fixed the issue where some profiles and titles rewarded as part of completing collections were listed in the wrong order
- Fixed the issue in Eltheca Quests for Your Preference 1 – 3, where the quests could not be completed even if all the requirements were met to complete them
- Fixed the bugs where some of the Progression Level Quests could not be completed (for Lv7, LV9, Lv11, Lv13, Lv15)
- Fixed the bug where Progression Levels were completely reset if all characters within an account were deleted
