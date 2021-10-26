 Skip to content

KurtzPel update for 26 October 2021

October 27th 2021 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Attention, Chasers!

Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) October 27th, 2021 Weekly Maintenance.

Maintenance will happen during the following times:



(*Above time periods are subject to change. In case of schedule change, we will update this announcement.)

1. Karma Balance

[All]

Increased base Stamina by 20%

Rage Skill Damage Adjustments

[Diabolic WItch]

Reduced stamina cost of aerial attacks by 10%

2. Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the issue where the shortcut for Progression System was fixed to ‘H’ key
  • Fixed the bug where some characters were not able to equip the Basic Profile
  • Fixed the issue where some profiles and titles rewarded as part of completing collections were listed in the wrong order
  • Fixed the issue in Eltheca Quests for Your Preference 1 – 3, where the quests could not be completed even if all the requirements were met to complete them
  • Fixed the bugs where some of the Progression Level Quests could not be completed (for Lv7, LV9, Lv11, Lv13, Lv15)
  • Fixed the bug where Progression Levels were completely reset if all characters within an account were deleted

KurtzPel Content Depot 844871
